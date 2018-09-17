[Sponsored Article]

Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong opened its doors for the first time this morning to founding families. Children and parents bounded onto campus eager to meet teaching staff, gather themselves into class groups and develop new, lifelong friendships. The orientation morning also offered the chance for families to tour campus facilities.

Early Years students gathered in their communal area on the third floor and played games, with parents looking on. One parent shared, “The whole experience this morning has been very good. We all love the facilities and the greenery view in particular. The Shrewsbury team have delivered on every front. We were excited to meet our new teachers and were glad to hear that they have settled into life here so quickly. The team are boundlessly enthusiastic about our children and we know that they are in excellent hands.”

Primary students gathered in the auditorium to meet their teacher for the first time before setting off up to their classroom where they had the chance to meet their new classmates. One child said “My teacher is amazing! It was great to see my new classroom and even better to meet all of my new friends. I can’t wait to come back!”

Founding Principal, Ben Keeling, was delighted by the positive reception and shared his high expectations for the start of the year, “We have worked hard to develop meaningful and trusting relationships with our parents - today proved to be a wonderful validation of this focus. Our parents will be active partners in the work of the school and we are lucky to have such an engaged group. I would like to extend the thanks of the team for the support they have demonstrated. It is clear that we are all proud to be members of the school community - I couldn’t be more excited about the start of the school year.”