Space to Grow

[Sponsored Article]

Mirroring its parent school in the UK, the all-new Shrewsbury International School in Hong Kong is specially designed to provide vast amounts of function-specific learning areas for its students.

Sitting at the heart of its purpose built campus in Tseung Kwan O, offering an incredible range of specialist facilities, a 500-years old Shrewsbury has officially opened to students in Hong Kong on the 29th August 2018 as scheduled with the capacity to accommodate over 800 students and class sizes of around 20 students. The school features function specific spaces as people might find in its sister school, which is set in the heart of the English countryside. There are separate music, drama and dance facilities, as well as a gymnastics centre and a sports hall. Each space is designed for a specific use and equipped for that particular purpose.

From its detailed thematic English National Curriculum that supports an immersive programme for learning, to the selection of furniture which is designed to encourage fluidity within the classroom, the attention to detail is astonishing.

“Ensuring the inspiration and motivation that drive a passion for learning, and an environment that supports the development of crucial life skills, is what makes a great primary school truly special.” The founding principal Ben Keeling believes.

Details on each core facility

Location:

Shrewsbury is located in Tseung Kwan O and is easily accessible by private car and by public transport systems, including buses and the MTR. The school is only four stops from Hong Kong Island by MTR, and just a few minutes’ walk from LOHAS Park Station.

Green Space:

Shrewsbury is unique among international schools in Hong Kong for its proximity to expansive green areas and sports fields, in the tradition of its sister school that is located in Shropshire. The Hong Kong Football Association’s new training facilities and a 68-hectare park are both only a short walk away. The school is located close to a 350-hectare mountain range with hiking trails. Excursions to its surrounding countryside will feature prominently in the curriculum.

Classroom:

Providing high quality teaching and learning will be at the heart of Shrewsbury. The classrooms are intentionally designed to encourage creativity and collaboration. The use of large windows allows for an influx of natural light. The creation of large corridors and the use of glass sliding doors will allow for learning to flow naturally for the classrooms into the wider school.

Sports Hall：

Sports will play an integral role at Shrewsbury. The design of the sports hall with an indoor running track will allow every student to develop their athletic ability and sportsmanship.

Recital Room:

There are various studies documenting the impact of music on the brain. Carefully designed and positioned throughout the school are a number of large and small music teaching and learning spaces. The Recital Hall, situated at the rear of the campus on the 2nd floor, is a particularly rare gem. It offers Shrewsbury’s young students an unmatched and acoustically wrapped environment for performance on a more intimate scale.

About Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong:

Founded by Royal Charter in 1552, Shrewsbury School is one of Britain’s most outstanding schools and among the original nine “Great Schools” of Britain. Shrewsbury’s tradition of academic excellence reaches all the way back to the time of Queen Elizabeth I, who in the 16th century supported its development and expansion to become one of the finest schools in the country.

Finding balance and harmony between the traditional values and innovative approach to teaching and learning, the Shrewsbury team have marked the intention to lead the way in offering the very best primary experience available. Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong offers a range of specialist spaces, designed exclusively for children aged between 3 and 11, within a brand new purpose built campus. Regular tours run throughout the school year and admission for 2019 is now open.