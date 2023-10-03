Smart Tips for Buying Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Medical protection may help alleviate the burden arising from the unexpected medical expenses. Taxpayers purchase Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) Certified Plans for themselves or their specified relatives are eligible to claim tax deduction for the qualifying premiums paid. Start early and purchase VHIS Certified Plans for yourself and your family to secure protection for rainy days.

How attractive is the VHIS?

Certified Plans under VHIS are officially certified by the Health Bureau. To enhance consumer protection, all Certified Plans must comply with the minimum requirements of providing the following key product features –

Product Features of VHIS Certified Plans