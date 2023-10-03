Smart Tips for Buying Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme
Medical protection may help alleviate the burden arising from the unexpected medical expenses. Taxpayers purchase Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) Certified Plans for themselves or their specified relatives are eligible to claim tax deduction for the qualifying premiums paid. Start early and purchase VHIS Certified Plans for yourself and your family to secure protection for rainy days.
How attractive is the VHIS?
Certified Plans under VHIS are officially certified by the Health Bureau. To enhance consumer protection, all Certified Plans must comply with the minimum requirements of providing the following key product features –
Diversity of VHIS Certified Plans
There are two types of Certified Plans, namely Standard Plan and Flexi Plans. A Standard Plan offers basic hospital insurance protection. Flexi Plans offer Standard Plan-equivalent protection plus flexible top-up protection such as higher benefit amounts, wider benefit coverage and supplementary major medical, etc.. You can choose any of the Certified Plans that best suits your needs and budget.
What do I need to know before buying the VHIS Certified Plans?
- Before making any decision, compare the features and coverage of different Certified Plans by using the “Plan Search” function on the VHIS official website
- Have a clear idea about the benefit coverage of the product and read the policy terms and conditions carefully
- Choose a Certified Plan that best suits your needs and budget
- As the Standardised Underwriting Questionnaire has been applied to VHIS Certified Plans, you are advised to disclose the required information accurately
- Review your policy(ies) regularly to ensure that the benefit coverage and benefit amount suit your needs
- Contact your insurance companies or agent/broker to learn more about VHIS
Five key points to consider:
To enjoy the promising protection from VHIS, act now and visit the VHIS official website ( www.vhis.gov.hk).