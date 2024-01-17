Link Sustainability Lab – a Cross-Sector Collaboration Platform for Sustainable Development

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Link Sustainability Lab, located in Lok Fu Place in central Kowloon, is Hong Kong's first sustainability education and collaboration platform located within an urban shopping mall. This not-for-profit educational and collaborative project was conceptualised and developed by Link, a homegrown Hong Kong real estate asset manager, whose local portfolio of community shopping centres (including Lok Fu Place) and fresh markets form an important part of people’s daily lives and the social fabric of Hong Kong.

Along these lines, one of Link’s central aims is to create sustainable business and social value to benefit different generations in the community, in turn improving the quality of life for all Hong Kong residents. As part of its mission, Link actively promotes cross-industry, cross-sector and cross-generational dialogue and collaboration in order to integrate sustainable development into the daily lives of individuals throughout Hong Kong, as well as within every level of the company’s own operations.

To help Link fulfil its mission, it established Link Sustainability Lab in April 2023 to popularise sustainability concepts and inspire people to explore various sustainable solutions. In this way, the Lab plays an important role in helping Link achieve its 3A objectives: providing an accessible platform, showing actionable pathways to sustainable development, and demonstrating that the objectives are achievable.

A sustainability hub

The Lab is positioned to be a public education space to popularise sustainability knowledge and inspire behavioural change among the community. Since its inception, the Lab has partnered with more than 60 government departments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), tertiary institutions and business entities. Together with these partners, who hail from a range of different sectors and industries, the Lab has collaborated to curate appropriate, engaging content as well as organise themed exhibitions, interactive gaming activities, talks and workshops.