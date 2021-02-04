Clearbot founder Sidhant Gupta credits the Start-Up Express programme with helping the company establish valuable connections outside Hong Kong Clearbot founder Sidhant Gupta credits the Start-Up Express programme with helping the company establish valuable connections outside Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong start-up Clearbot set to revolutionise marine trash collection

  • Automated robot can detect, remove and analyse debris in a variety of water systems
  • Winner of HKTDC’s Start-Up Express began as a student project at HKU
     

Topic |   Tackling Pollution
Updated: 12:00am, 4 Feb, 2021

