[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] Hong Kong is one of the most competitive economies in the world. It also serves as an important gateway connecting Mainland China with the global markets. With its unique advantages under "one country, two systems" as well as the solid science and technology foundation, the Government is charting Hong Kong to move towards the vision of becoming an International I&T centre. To continue to create strong impetus for growth, the Chief Executive underlined in his "The Chief Executive's 2022 Policy Address" that Hong Kong must be more proactive and aggressive in "competing for enterprises" and "competing for talent". Along with the new institutional setups and an array of new initiatives targeted at attracting talent, the TechTAS was also enhanced on 28 December 2022 to facilitate I&T talent to take up R&D work in Hong Kong. Launched in June 2018, the TechTAS provides a fast-track arrangement for companies to admit overseas and Mainland technology talent. Successful companies will be given quotas for bringing in such people for undertaking R&D work in Hong Kong. In the past few years, hundreds of I&T talent have come to Hong Kong through the TechTAS to undertake R&D work, that has contributed to the rapid growing in Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem. There are three major enhancements to the TechTAS. Firstly, the local employment requirement is lifted to respond to the changing needs of the I&T industry. Owing to the shortfall of R&D talent in Hong Kong, the TechTAS has changed to expedite the admission of overseas and Mainland talent by removing such requirement. With the growth of local I&T ecosystem, there will be plenty of new opportunities for local talent in long term. Furthermore, the quota validity period is extended from one year to two years to provide more flexibility to the successful companies. Thirdly, the TechTAS expands its coverage to more emerging technology areas, including adding quantum technology to the existing 13 technology areas, and replacing 5G communications by advanced communication technologies. More new technology areas can also be added as and when considered necessary by the Commissioner for Innovation and Technology to fit in with the I&T development in Hong Kong. The enhancements of the TechTAS further increase the attractiveness and flexibility of the scheme so that eligible companies, which conduct R&D activities in 14 technology areas in Hong Kong, i.e. advanced communication technologies, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital entertainment, financial technologies, green technology, integrated circuit design, Internet-of-Things, material science, microelectronics, quantum technology and robotics, can benefit from the certainty and streamlined procedures offered by the scheme, thereby contributing to Hong Kong's economic growth and competitiveness. By allotting companies with quotas to admit technology talent with specific requirements, the TechTAS will provide certainty for them to proceed with their recruitment and business plan. While the TechTAS would require the applicant companies to confirm at the quota application stage that the technology talent sought is short in supply or not readily available in Hong Kong, they are not required to confirm such shortage each and every time they seek to bring in talent. Once the applicant company has identified a suitable candidate fitting the requirements of the allotted quota, it would take a shorter period of time for individual to obtain the visa / entry permit. The Immigration Department envisages that the normal processing time for visa / entry permit applications could be shortened to two weeks, upon receipt of all the required documents. Applicant companies can submit their application through the TechTAS website ( techtas.itc.gov.hk ). For enquiries, please contact the TechTAS Team of the Innovation and Technology Commission (Tel: 3855 7600; email: techtas@itc.gov.hk ).