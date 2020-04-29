Determined to maintain one of Hong Kong’s most important sports, The Hong Kong Jockey Club has implemented stringent measures at its racecourses to mitigate public health risks. Racecourse attendance has been reduced from an average of around 22,000 before the outbreak, to an average of around 300 horse owners and accompanying guests.
Racing for The Betterment of Our Society
Since the beginning of the year, when COVID-19 started to grip the city, Hong Kong has changed beyond recognition. The Hong Kong Jockey Club is no exception.
Topic | Together We Fight the Virus
