Determined to maintain one of Hong Kong’s most important sports, The Hong Kong Jockey Club has implemented stringent measures at its racecourses to mitigate public health risks. Racecourse attendance has been reduced from an average of around 22,000 before the outbreak, to an average of around 300 horse owners and accompanying guests.
Hong Kong

Racing for The Betterment of Our Society

Since the beginning of the year, when COVID-19 started to grip the city, Hong Kong has changed beyond recognition. The Hong Kong Jockey Club is no exception.

Topic |   Together We Fight the Virus
Contributor
Contributor

Updated: 11:55am, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Determined to maintain one of Hong Kong’s most important sports, The Hong Kong Jockey Club has implemented stringent measures at its racecourses to mitigate public health risks. Racecourse attendance has been reduced from an average of around 22,000 before the outbreak, to an average of around 300 horse owners and accompanying guests.
READ FULL ARTICLE