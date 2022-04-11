In support of the SALSA Scheme, heads of the eight UGC-funded universities signed signifying documents with the Secretary-General of the UGC, Professor James Tang (second row, second right), in the presence of the Chairman of the UGC, Mr Carlson Tong (second row, second left).
UGC launches “Student-Athlete Learning Support and Admission” Scheme to optimise elite athletes’ dual-track development in sports and university education
In recognition of the outstanding sports achievements of top athletes in Hong Kong, the University Grants Committee (UGC) has announced the launch of the “Student-Athlete Learning Support and Admission” (SALSA) Scheme under which a maximum of HK$100 million is earmarked to provide one-stop support for student-athletes for the academic period from 2022/23 to 2024/25.
Paid Post:
University Grants Committee
Topic | UGC supports top HK athletes
