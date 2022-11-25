The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra staged successful concerts in Hong Kong in October.
The resounding success of Vienna Philharmonic's concerts in Hong Kong is a triumph for all
- Superb concerts by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (VPO) represent the high note in the celebration of the silver jubilee of the establishment of HKSAR.
- Via diverse platforms, including digital ones, tens of thousands of music lovers enjoyed simultaneous broadcasts together with the live audience.
Paid Post:
Leisure and Cultural Services Department
