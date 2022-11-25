The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra staged successful concerts in Hong Kong in October.
Vienna Philharmonic enchants HK
Hong Kong

The resounding success of Vienna Philharmonic's concerts in Hong Kong is a triumph for all

  • Superb concerts by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (VPO) represent the high note in the celebration of the silver jubilee of the establishment of HKSAR.
  • Via diverse platforms, including digital ones, tens of thousands of music lovers enjoyed simultaneous broadcasts together with the live audience.

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Nov, 2022

