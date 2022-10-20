The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will stage two live concerts in Hong Kong on October 24 and 25. (Credit: Terry Linke)
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra spreads musical joy to mark HKSAR’s 25th anniversary
- Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (VPO) will enchant Hong Kong audiences with two concerts on October 24 and 25.
- As one of the signature events marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of HKSAR, the concerts will be broadcast live on various platforms, including digital ones.
Paid Post:
Leisure and Cultural Services Department
