The Hub for the Future is a collaboration between HSBC and the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, and connects students and alumni from diverse fields to share ideas and contribute back to society. Photo: HSBC
HSBC Scholarships help students from a range of backgrounds contribute to the lives of the people of Hong Kong
- The bank has a long history of supporting the education of young people through its programmes like HSBC Scholarships and Hub for the Future
- Two scholars explain how the bank’s support has shaped their careers and education – and continues to inspire them in their personal development
