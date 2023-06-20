Jockey Club champions sports for all with Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong leg sponsorship to foster social cohesion

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

After a four-year hiatus, the FIVB Volleyball Nations League made a long-awaited return to Hong Kong this month. From June 13 to 18, eight world-class teams gathered at the Hong Kong Coliseum to compete for final-round qualification in a thrilling display of athleticism and teamwork.

Not only volleyball enthusiasts and sports fans but also students and community members with physical disabilities came together to witness the action-packed event.

The FIVB Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong leg was organised by the Volleyball Association of Hong Kong, China. The event's official community partner was The Hong Kong Jockey Club, reflecting the Club's commitment to supporting community engagement and promoting healthy activities.

The event got off to a superb start as the China women's national team claimed a straight-sets victory over Canada with a score of 3-0, setting the tone for an intense and thrilling competition.

Following the tournament's opening ceremony, the Club Steward Dr Silas Yang was presented with a volleyball signed by the China women's national team players by President of Volleyball Association of Hong Kong, China Wilfred Ng, in appreciation for the Club's valuable contribution to the Jockey Club Volleyball Community Programmes. The programmes enable community members to experience world-class volleyball first-hand and participate as volunteers and audience members.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee (centre), Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR Zheng Yanxiong (4th left), Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR Liu Guangyuan (4th right), HKSAR Government Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung (3rd right), The Hong Kong Jockey Club Steward Dr Silas Yang (2nd right), President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China Timothy Fok (3rd left) and President of the Volleyball Association of Hong Kong, China Wilfred Ng (1st right) at the opening ceremony for the Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2023.

Club Steward Dr Silas Yang (centre) takes a photo at the Jockey Club booth with beneficiaries of the Jockey Club Volleyball Community Programmes.

The programmes offered up to 200 volunteers the opportunity to assist in various activities related to the competition, such as welcoming participating national teams, venue set-up, and promotional activities.

HKSAR Government Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung (2nd left), Club Steward Dr Silas Yang (1st right) and President of the Volleyball Association of Hong Kong, China Wilfred Ng (1st left) present a souvenir to the most popular player of China team, Yuan Xinyue (2nd right).

In the run-up to the competition on June 10, the In Touch with the China Volleyball National Team event took place, providing an opportunity for the public, students, and visually impaired individuals to participate in a practice session with the national team. Drawing in around 3,000 attendees, the event was highly popular. One of the main highlights was the master class, which provided some students with the unique opportunity to receive coaching directly from members of the China team.

Advertisement

Throughout the six-day competition, the "Watch and Listen" Volleyball programme extended an invitation to more than 5,000 underprivileged residents, including students and visually impaired individuals who were provided with an audio-description service, to immerse themselves in the game's thrill fully.

During the competition, another initiative was the Eight International Sports Booths, located in the Hong Kong Coliseum's piazza and manned by students. These booths were thoughtfully designed around the theme of sports and the unique cultures of all eight participating countries, ultimately promoting cultural diversity.

To continue fostering enthusiasm for volleyball and advance social equity, the upcoming Enjoy Sitting Volleyball "As One" event in August will feature a series of sitting volleyball events in partnership with local schools, as well as the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the physically disabled.

With the assistance of the Jockey Club Sports Programmes' Audio-description Service, visually impaired participants were able to experience the excitement of the volleyball court through their sense of hearing and touch.

"As a volunteer, I'm grateful for the Jockey Club Volleyball Community Programmes and their positive impact on visually impaired participants. The expert audio assistance provided allows them to experience the top-tier volleyball events more fully," said Leung Pui-yu, one of the volunteers.

The Club firmly believes that sports not only promote physical health but also cultivate positive attitudes and foster social cohesion. As a long-time supporter of various sporting events, the Club is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle that aligns with its mission of continuously acting for the betterment of our society. The Club has been actively promoting sports at both community and elite levels through various initiatives over the years.

Advertisement

The Club's commitment to supporting the Jockey Club Volleyball Community Programmes, along with its other charitable donations, is made possible by its unique integrated business model. Through this model, racing and wagering generate tax and charity support for the community.