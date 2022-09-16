The “Annual Chamber Debate (Community Event)” was held successfully by the HKFYG Leadership Institute. (Front row from left) Ms Catherine Sing, Senior Manager (Corporate & Community Affairs) of HK Electric; Ms Alice Lui Wai-lin, Deputy Executive Director of The HKFYG; the Honourable Joephy Chan Wing-yan, Member, Legislative Council, HKSAR; and Dr Mable Chan, Senior Lecturer, Language Centre, Hong Kong Baptist University. Ms Sing and Dr Chan were the judges at the Competition
HKFYG Leadership Institute’s Annual Chamber Debate elevates students’ social awareness and hones their collaboration and communication skills
Last month, The HKFYG Leadership Institute held the Annual Chamber Debate (Community Event), which is supported by the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research (SCOLAR) and funded by the Language Fund. This competition, aimed at senior secondary school students, enables them to increase their social awareness through research and debate on global issues. The process of debate also strengthens their ability to consider issues from diverse perspectives, and improves their public speaking, critical thinking, attentive listening and persuasive argument skills.
Paid Post:
HKFYG Leadership Institute
The “Annual Chamber Debate (Community Event)” was held successfully by the HKFYG Leadership Institute. (Front row from left) Ms Catherine Sing, Senior Manager (Corporate & Community Affairs) of HK Electric; Ms Alice Lui Wai-lin, Deputy Executive Director of The HKFYG; the Honourable Joephy Chan Wing-yan, Member, Legislative Council, HKSAR; and Dr Mable Chan, Senior Lecturer, Language Centre, Hong Kong Baptist University. Ms Sing and Dr Chan were the judges at the Competition