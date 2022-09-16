HKFYG Leadership Institute’s Annual Chamber Debate elevates students’ social awareness and hones their collaboration and communication skills

Last month, The HKFYG Leadership Institute held the Annual Chamber Debate (Community Event), which is supported by the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research (SCOLAR) and funded by the Language Fund. This competition, aimed at senior secondary school students, enables them to increase their social awareness through research and debate on global issues. The process of debate also strengthens their ability to consider issues from diverse perspectives, and improves their public speaking, critical thinking, attentive listening and persuasive argument skills.