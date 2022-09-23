Assistant Director (Waste Reduction and Recycling), Waste Reduction and Recycling Division of the Environmental Protection Department of HKSAR, Fong Kin Wa (Front row, centre), Chief Executive Officer, Business Environmental Council Ltd, Simon Ng (front row, left), Director of The HKFYG Leadership Institute, Miranda Wong (front row, right) and participants on the Final Presentation Day.
HKFYG Youth Boardroom builds effective communication and green skills in real social situation
- The Youth Boardroom was an intensive training programme aimed at enhancing participants’ skills in advanced communication and empathetic leadership
- The participating senior secondary students were also motivated to conduct in-depth research on issues of sustainability and zero waste in Hong Kong
HKFYG Leadership Institute
