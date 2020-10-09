President Kuo delivered a lecture for the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study.
Distinguished scholars from CityU discussed how data-driven can manage global pandemic with President Kuo throughout the talk while maintaining social distancing.
The lecture was moderated by Professor Paul Lam Kwan-sing, Executive Director of Special Projects at CityU.
HKIAS Distinguished Lectures expand the borders of knowledge
