Pictured with Jockey Club Scholars are Club Chairman Philip Chen (front row, 3rd left); Guest of Honour Daniel Chan (front row, 3rd right), Badminton Men’s Singles WH2 Bronze Medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games; Club Deputy Chairman Michael Lee (front row, 2nd left); Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (front row, 2nd right); Executive Director, Charities and Community, Leong Cheung (front row, 1st left); Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Raymond Tam (front row, 1st right), and representatives from participating tertiary institutions.
Jockey Club Scholarships nurture talent for the betterment of society
The Hong Kong Jockey Club has long been committed to nurturing the talent of Hong Kong’s young people; individuals who will one day lead our community and contribute to its betterment. This is the objective of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Scholarships, which over the last 23 years have established a special identity and vision, founded on principles of leadership and community service.
Paid Post:
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Topic | HKJC scholarships nurture talent
Pictured with Jockey Club Scholars are Club Chairman Philip Chen (front row, 3rd left); Guest of Honour Daniel Chan (front row, 3rd right), Badminton Men’s Singles WH2 Bronze Medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games; Club Deputy Chairman Michael Lee (front row, 2nd left); Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (front row, 2nd right); Executive Director, Charities and Community, Leong Cheung (front row, 1st left); Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Raymond Tam (front row, 1st right), and representatives from participating tertiary institutions.