Hong Kong Metropolitan University: a university going places

Productive industry partnerships These new programmes are turning out ever-increasing numbers of skilled graduates, and the University has been working hard to showcase them to industries that need this talent. HKMU has set up an Industry Partnerships and Student Development Committee specifically tasked with locating industry placement opportunities for its students. The committee is also pursuing initiatives to make students more entrepreneurial, exploring collaborative research and community projects, and generally strengthening the University’s brand image among industry partners.

All HKMU new programmes are being designed to embrace the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. As HKMU President Prof. Paul Lam notes, “For students, AI literacy will be one of the most important skills of the future, and it’s our University’s job to ensure they have it.” Existing programmes are also being “retrofitted” with AI components to realise this vision.

One of these new popular new programmes is Physiotherapy, backed by a superbly equipped Physiotherapy Centre that also provides services for the local community. Another is Medical Laboratory Science, a sought-after discipline supported by a new 7,000 sq.ft. laboratory that caters to teaching and research across five major medical disciplines. Elsewhere, HKMU has drawn on a HK$73.9 million grant from the Government’s Enhancement and Start-up Grant Scheme for Self-financing Post-secondary Education to launch degree programmes in two other fields of high demand: Construction Management and Quantity Surveying, and New Music and Interactive Entertainment.

Up-to-date professional degree programmes These new honorary degree-holders have joined a university that next year will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Although this is young in institutional terms, HKMU has come far in its short span. Just two years ago it embraced a new name, part of a larger move to push beyond its traditional strengths in parttime and distance education and attract full-time undergraduates by offering a larger number of professional degree programmes.

Hong Kong’s largest self-funded university, Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU), today held an Honorary Degrees Ceremony in which honorary doctorates were conferred on four distinguished recipients. This followed the conclusion of the winter session of its 2023 Congregation last week.

One recent example is an MOU signed with Hong Kong listed FSE Lifestyle Services Limited, which offers high-level property and facility management, urban and E&M services. Under this broad-ranging partnership, students from 11 HKMU programmes will gain placements and career support in seven of the Group’s subsidiary companies. The MOU will also bring exciting opportunities for students to participate in new learning activities, applied research projects and community service work.

At a recent Employers’ Luncheon, HKMU announced it was joining the Government’s STEM Internship Scheme, enabling students in STEM-related disciplines to be placed in innovation and technology companies next summer. It is the first self-financing university to join the scheme.

Meaningful social impact

HKMU has an educational focus on applied knowledge that is also seen in its latest highly practical research and knowledge transfer initiatives. For example, it has secured HK$23 million from the Government’s Quality Education Fund to transform its Open English textbook series for schools into an interactive multimedia app, and HK$20.3 million from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust to launch a family-based mental health project supporting expectant mothers and their support networks. Meanwhile, its community education arm LiPACE has launched a new Parenting Hub project that is reaching out to educate and assist grassroots parents across Hong Kong.

This is only the beginning, however. This academic year, HKMU just broke records in the competitive research grants it secured from the Research Grants Council, winning some 35% of the amount available for its sector (about HK$29.1 million). This is money earmarked for practical applied research projects, and reflects the growing focus and maturity of HKMU’s expanding research culture. For example, the University’s research work in the field of aging has attracted over HK$6.5 million in funding, which is being used to set up a new Exergaming Research Centre for Healthy Aging.

Pushing at the boundaries

While expanding in new directions, HKMU has increasingly found itself constrained by the physical confines of its campus. Moves to address this have included relocating administrative offices off-campus to free up space for new teaching facilities, and renovating some older areas into areas for learning and relaxing. But more space is urgently needed. Recently, the University has proposed developing another campus on a slope site near its main existing sites in Ho Man Tin which, once completed, would become a brand-new hub for community health and wellness. It is a project that nicely sums up the HKMU of today as it looks ahead to its 35th year of providing education in Hong Kong – practical, ambitious, community-focused, and striving to bring benefits for all.

HKMU Honorary Doctors 2023

Prof. Sophia Chan Siu-chee, GBS, JP (Doctor of Social Sciences, honoris causa)

After establishing an academic reputation as a public health expert, Prof. Chan joined the HKSAR Government in 2012, progressing rapidly to serve as Under Secretary and then Secretary for Food and Health. She initiated or oversaw many major health, food and environmental hygiene initiatives, including establishing District Health Care Centres in all 18 districts, setting up Hong Kong’s first Children’s Hospital, and steering the development of the city’s first Chinese Medicine Hospital. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Prof. Chan was instrumental in developing life-saving virus prevention and control policies. She holds a number of distinguished international fellowships, and is currently Professor in Nursing and Senior Advisor to the President’s Office at The University of Hong Kong.

Dr Roy Chung Chi-ping, GBS, BBS, JP (Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa)

Dr Chung co-founded Techtronic Industries Company Limited, building it into a world leader in cordless power tool technology. As former Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries and other industry leading roles, he has had major input into organisations such as the Government’s Innovation and Technology Commission, the Hong Kong Design Centre and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Alongside this, he has poured energy into initiatives in support of young people’s development, in previous roles such as Chairman of The Boys’ & Girls’ Club Association of Hong Kong and in his capacity as Founder and Chairman of the Bright Future Charitable Foundation.

Mr Daryl Ng Win-kong, SBS, JP (Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa)

Mr Ng is Deputy Chairman of Sino Group, where he has been instrumental in integrating sustainability into the Group’s operations through major decarbonisation and renewable energy initiatives. Always active in the cause of education, he initiated the Hong Kong Science Fair for school students, and supports multiple good causes through his family’s Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, which provides financial aid for outstanding secondary and university students from underprivileged families through its Ng Teng Fong Scholarships. Mr Ng holds Hong Kong’s Silver Bauhinia Star, the Jinghua Award from the Beijing Municipal Government, and the Insignia of Knight in the National Order of Merit from the French Government.

Mr Michael Wong Yick Kam, SBS, MH, JP (Doctor of Social Sciences, honoris causa)

Mr Wong joined the HKMU Council in 2008 when it was The Open University of Hong Kong, becoming Treasurer, Deputy Chairman, and eventually Chairman from 2016-2022. Throughout his tenure Mr Wong was a major driver of new teaching, learning and research initiatives, and played a significant role in HKMU’s renaming and rebranding. He has also engaged in many public and community service initiatives, advising public organisations and voluntary agencies. As former Chairman of the Hong Kong Youth Hostels Association, he led the Mei Ho House revitalisation project in Shek Kip Mei which received an Honourable Mention in the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.