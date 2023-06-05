Hong Kong Science Fair nurtures young talent in support of SAR’s vision towards an international I&T hub

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

The Government has ploughed enormous resources to expedite the transformation: over HK$150 billion was invested in the I&T development between 2017 and 2022. The impact is compelling: I&T start-ups in the city have grown to around 4,000 from 1,000 in 2014; and the I&T sector's workforce rose by 30 percent to more than 45,000.

The I&T Development Blueprint, announced in December 2022, also outlines strategies “to enlarge the I&T talent pool". Local universities are encouraged to offer more I&T-related programmes, leading to more undergraduates majoring in programmes focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Create an atmosphere conducive to I&T learning

It's best to cultivate a passion for I&T and STEAM at an early age. In his “Policy Address" 2022, Chief Executive of HKSAR, John Lee, outlined additional measures to step up STEAM education (including arts or humanities), such as the mandatory requirement of a STEAM coordinator in all schools and enrichment of curriculum with more I&T elements.

“The Education Bureau will step up promotion on STEAM “for all”, “for fun”, and “for diversity” in primary and secondary schools to enhance students’ interest and capabilities in learning science and I&T, create an atmosphere conducive to I&T learning and further develop their creativity and innovation potential,” says Mr Simon Chan, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited.

Ir Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) at Hong Kong Innovation Foundation and Sino Group, thinks Hong Kong's education sector is on the right track. Primary schools inspire the STEAM interest in students. At secondary schools, students learn the skill sets and the fundamentals of STEAM. “They assimilate these skill sets and knowledge through working on projects in teams. There is an emphasis on holistic development so that students analyse the results, articulate the concepts in presentations and enhance skills in teamwork,” he notes. “With a sound foundation, some students advance to higher education to fully unleash their potential. Undergraduates can pursue their STEAM interests in greater depth. Many can become innovators.”

HKSF emphasises on holistic development

In support of nurturing young local I&T talent and cultivating their skill sets, the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation (HKIF) organises the annual Hong Kong Science Fair (HKSF). This interactive platform encourages and inspires students to use their empathy to observe and identify challenges in the society, then leverage their creativity and problem-solving skills to develop innovative and human-centric devices/solutions to help others overcome real-life challenges.



At interactive zone ‘Development of the Aerospace Industry in HK’, the public can learn more about the research and development, application, and service areas of the Starlink project and satellites.

Mr Chan of Cyberport says, competitions, such as the HKSF, help youngsters nurture their curiosity for science and interest in STEAM, as well as innovative and enterprising spirit which are the right mindset for entrepreneurialism. “These competitions help enhance students’ technical knowledge and soft skills such as creativity, critical thinking, resilience and perseverance, all of which will better equip them for their future career development. They inspire and empower the next generation of I&T talent.” Cyberport is one of the support organisations for HKSF.

Advertisement

Through the ideation and execution of their I&T projects, the participating students undergo multidimensional training. Mr Young said. “HKSF offers important opportunities for them to sharpen their analytical and presentation skills, in addition to applying STEAM knowledge,” he says.

Increased enthusiastic responses from schools

HKSF is unique: it encourages absolute originality as it requires all entries have not been submitted to any other competitions before. There is no specific theme for the entries so that students are able to unlock their full creativity. Shortlisted teams are required to transform their creative solutions into hardware prototypes by applying the assimilated STEAM skills acquired through various workshops held by the organiser in collaboration with strategic partners.

Building on the success of the inaugural HKSF, which attracted over 11,000 visitors, HKSF 2022-2023 enjoys increased enthusiastic responses from schools in Hong Kong. Hundreds of entries were submitted. A total of 120 entries have been shortlisted for the Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary Divisions. They fall into four broad categories: Smart City & Smart Home; Medical & Healthcare; Sustainability; and novel ideas.

Advertisement

The shortlisted entries reflect students’ keen awareness of issues and challenges in the society, such as disease prevention, environmental protection and energy conservation. Meanwhile, many entries share the goal to help the less fortunate, including the handicapped, elderly who live alone, and people with chronic diseases, to overcome their challenges and achieve full social integration.

Visitors are encouraged to have interaction with the students

HKSF aims to bring I&T to all by promoting the I&T culture and atmosphere in the community. A two-day exhibition will be held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre on June 17 and 18,2023, Showcasing the 120 shortlisted entries, the participating students will be on hand to present their projects and answer questions from visitors.

Advertisement

Visitors are also invited to cast their votes for the “Most Popular” Award. Meanwhile, there will be four exciting interactive zones for all.

Mr Young says the organisers want to engage the public and encourage the interaction between the visitors and the students. “We were glad to see families visiting HKSF together last year. It helps them understand the diverse practical applications of I&T in our daily life. This increased public interest in I&T shows the evolution of Hong Kong society.”

Mr Liu Man-cheong, an ICT teacher at Lai King Catholic Secondary School agrees. “With an enhanced understanding, hopefully more parents will encourage their children to pursue STEAM study.”

Advertisement

A cross section of professionals visited HKSF and shared constructive suggestions with the participating teams, enabling some to enhance their prototypes to make real positive impact on the society.

Last year's Gold Award winner in the Senior Secondary Division, Raymond Lam Ka-ho of Heung To Middle School, successfully got two patents for his project “Device for reducing potassium concentration in food” and enhanced the prototypes, based on constructive feedback from the judges and other experts, including Dr Lui Siu Fai of the Hong Kong Kidney Foundation.

“Participation in HKSF helped accelerate the development of my device,” Lam adds. His project aims at improving the quality of life for patients suffering from renal disease. By reducing the concentration of potassium in food and beverages, the device enables patients to return to regular diet to a certain extent.

Advertisement

The Hong Kong Science Fair 2022-2023



Time: 10am - 6pm

Venue: Hall 3FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Website : Date: Saturday & Sunday, 17 & 18 June 2023Time: 10am - 6pmVenue: Hall 3FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreWebsite : https://www.hksciencefair.org.hk