[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] To celebrate and honour women entrepreneurs’ pivotal roles and their contributions to society, the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association (GBWEA) hosted an award ceremony to recognise the winners of the 4th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Award at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong on 11 November. Since 2016, the awards paid tribute and recognised distinguished female entrepreneurs and high performers on their various contributions and outstanding achievements, underscoring women’s contributions and services to businesses and society. “We want to give these women the pride of a recognition, to tell the awardees that they are capable, and that they are all successful, the awards can give women a connection to raise, empower and to inspire other women,” said Kelly Tsim, Executive Vice President of GBWEA and Preparatory Committee Convenor of the Awards. The awards also highlight an important message that the GBWEA wants to send to women. “Some women think that being an entrepreneur is a long and difficult journey, and some people might think they are too small or too insignificant to contribute or make a difference”, said Katherine Cheung, President of the GBWEA. “So, we want to recognise these successful women entrepreneurs, so that even for those who don’t have a business to run now, they should still try to live the entrepreneurial spirit and take calculated risks and just go for their dreams.” Established in 2012, the GBWEA was the first trade organisation in Hong Kong aimed at bringing together businesswomen to help members build solid networks and create business platforms within Hong Kong and Greater China. Today, it serves more than 7,000 members regionally. “Through our events, we keep members abreast of the current business environment and the latest government policies in Hong Kong while collecting feedback on policies related to the economy, businesses and SMEs,” the association said. The GBWEA is also well known for running Scholarship, Mentorship and youth programmes which are built to inspire females of the next generation. “We want to nurture young ladies to become future leaders,” explained Cheung. Cheung also explained that women continue to have certain disadvantages and suffer from a degree of unconscious bias, so these awards aim to promote gender diversity and inclusion. The award is split into eight categories where winners are selected through an intense and robust judging process that assesses them against a set of criteria including outstanding performance, industrialism, entrepreneurship, business ethics and social responsibility. The judges included some heavyweights including Ms. Maggie Chan, MH, JP, All-China Women’s Federation Executive Committee Member / President of All-China Women’s Federation Hong Kong Delegates Association and Ms. Pansy Ho, SBS, JP, Chairperson of Hong Kong Federation of Women. The categories include: “The Art & Culture Entrepreneur Award”, which commends females for their creative artistic ideas that have helped to promote the development of art and culture. The winners include: Charmaine Ho, Founder and Creative Director of Charmaine Art Consultancy; Doris Luey, Co-Founder of the Caring For Children Foundation, Zhou Xuan, Art Director of Zhou Xuan Arts Centre, Tang Ya, Artistic Director of Tangya Arts Tech, and Karen Chan, Founder and Creative Director of Sparkle Collection. Next was “The Business Excellence Award” which salutes business founders on their distinguished achievements, winners included: Cindy Chan, CEO of the Lightmac Group; Viola Chan, Executive Director and Executive Creative Director of The Bridge Holding; Wong Shui-ching, Chairman of Million Rank (HK); Lovinia Chiu, Chairman and CEO of Medialink Group; Justina Chiu, CEO of Fortune REIT; Michelle Au Yueng, Founder and Managing Director of Amazing Built; Michelle Cheng, Founding Partner and CEO of Occasions Asia Pacific; Kat Lai, Director and Inventor of DK Aromatherapy, and Kwan Suk-yee, Executive Director of Farm House Catering (Holdings). For those who have made contributions and built social influence in the Greater Bay Area, there was “The Greater China Business Award” which went to Judy Chan, Chairman, CEO and Executive Director of Grace Wine Holdings and Lu Yin, Managing Director of Real Media International. “The Philanthropy Award” then honoured those female leaders who demonstrated superior leadership and took active part in public welfare services. The winners this year included: Pang Lai-ming, Founder of Lisa Pang International Program; Bally Wong, Founder and Chairman of ABC Pathways Group; Liao Sheung-mui. Chairman and Founder of E-Tech Cure Charitable Foundation; Cheng Wai-yin, Chairperson of Yan Oi Tong the 43rd Term Board of Directors, as well as Juanna Yin, Director of The Group and Executive Director of The HK Companies of Chat Union Group. For those who were successful in continuing the culture of their family businesses, they were presented with the “The Power of Next Award”, and the three winners were: Vicki Chan, Executive Director of Continental Holdings, Managing Director of Continental Diamond of Continental Holdings; Christy Chan, Founder of Anthelion Logistics, and Carmen Choi, Vice Chairman of Early Light International (Holdings), Executive Director/CEO of Anchors Kindergarten and International Nursery. Corina Cheng Man-Ngo, Founder of Simply Mask was awarded “The Sustainability Award” in recognition of her achievements in sustainable development. Then the attention turned to innovation where Anina Ho, Founder and COO of Qonbay.lo; Eleanor Jane Mak, CEO of China New Energy Skyrail International; Christine Yip, Founder and CEO of Ausmed Global, Jim Ka Wai, Director of RHT Industries; Kimmy Lai, Founder of Adore International Holdings; Ivy Tse, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of FreightAmigo Services, and Kary Kung, Founder and CEO of Vcan Future Tech took home the “Technology Innovation Award”. Lastly, in recognition of those who have made significant impacts in forward looking industries who are less than 35 years old: Ni Xueying, Co-Founder and Director of NM Optim (Hong Kong); Charis Cheung; Kimberley Kwok, Founder and School Supervisor of Mighty Oaks International Nursery & Kindergarten/Acorn Playgroup, and Annie Chan, Managing Director of AC Coaching Performance took home the “Z35 Award”.