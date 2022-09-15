Ink works by Tong Yang-Tze inspire Dr. Yeung-ping Chen’s composition Song of Ink. Installation view of M+ Commission: Tong Yang-Tze, 2020. © Tong Yang-Tze. Photo: Lok Cheng & Dan Leung, M+, Hong Kong
Feast your senses with a novel ink art and new music experience
- Asian Premiere of ‘Ink Art & New Music: New Works by Faculty and Student Composers’ on 30 September, 8pm, at Grand Hall of Lee Shau Kee Lecture Centre, Centennial Campus, HKU
- Featuring seven new works for mixed Chinese and Western instruments inspired by the Ink Art Collection of M+ Museum
Paid Post:
HKU Cultural Management Office
Ink works by Tong Yang-Tze inspire Dr. Yeung-ping Chen’s composition Song of Ink. Installation view of M+ Commission: Tong Yang-Tze, 2020. © Tong Yang-Tze. Photo: Lok Cheng & Dan Leung, M+, Hong Kong