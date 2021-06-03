The third HKFYG Jockey Club School of Global Leadership’s Global Seminar was successfully held on 21-28 March 2021, gathering 31 delegates from a variety of backgrounds across the globe. The third HKFYG Jockey Club School of Global Leadership’s Global Seminar was successfully held on 21-28 March 2021, gathering 31 delegates from a variety of backgrounds across the globe.
The third HKFYG Jockey Club School of Global Leadership’s Global Seminar was successfully held on 21-28 March 2021, gathering 31 delegates from a variety of backgrounds across the globe.
News

Cultivating future leaders to solve the world’s greatest challenges

Topic |   Leadership Development
Advertising partner

Updated: 10:10am, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The third HKFYG Jockey Club School of Global Leadership’s Global Seminar was successfully held on 21-28 March 2021, gathering 31 delegates from a variety of backgrounds across the globe. The third HKFYG Jockey Club School of Global Leadership’s Global Seminar was successfully held on 21-28 March 2021, gathering 31 delegates from a variety of backgrounds across the globe.
The third HKFYG Jockey Club School of Global Leadership’s Global Seminar was successfully held on 21-28 March 2021, gathering 31 delegates from a variety of backgrounds across the globe.
READ FULL ARTICLE