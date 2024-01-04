Marketing in 2024: Balancing Digital and AI Investments with the Human Touch

9:57 Kevin Huang, chief operating officer, SCMP and Cheuk Shum, head of marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Hong Kong Kevin Huang, chief operating officer, SCMP and Cheuk Shum, head of marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Hong Kong

[Morning Studio Feature]

Investing in technology has become an absolute necessity, marketers say, with businesses and brands no longer having the choice to evade the influence of AI, Big Data and other technological advancements if they want to achieve enduring success. This was a key message presented during the 2024 Marketing Predictions Series presented by the South China Morning Post.

Cecilia Chan, head of marketing and communications, Colliers Hong Kong, said success for any brand and business lies in its ability to move with the times. Marketers must expect the unexpected, move fast, and keep up with developments in digital. Even a real estate brand that has operated in Hong Kong for 45 years, such as Colliers, still cannot rest on its laurels.

“Colliers is a brand that has been here for a while, our experts have been here a while and we are known in the industry, so that’s our edge,” she said. “But as time goes by, customer behaviours have changed, their needs have changed, so as a marketer we need to develop marketing strategies that can continue to tap into their minds.”

Knowing the consumer means the brand has had to invest in digital platforms as part of its marketing journey. Colliers started to have presence in new social media platforms.

Cheuk Shum, head of marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Hong Kong

Experimentation

Other brands have taken this a step further by experimenting with cutting-edge digital marketing technology to stay ahead of the curve. HSBC has launched AI-powered campaigns paired with digital functionalities incorporated into their mobile app.