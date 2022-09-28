Tuition-free High School Scholarship at Stamford American School HK

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) continues to gain popularity, with students planning to attend universities in the USA, the UK, and other international destinations. According to a survey conducted by International Insight Research Group and International Baccalaureate Organisation, the acceptance rate of IB students into Ivy League universities is up to 18% higher than the total population acceptance rate. For other top universities that are not Ivy League, the rate is 22% higher. In addition to a higher acceptance rate, the IBDP offers a comprehensive program that fosters talents across many disciplines preparing graduates to enter university with the skills and a global mindset to excel. As Hong Kong parents and students eye international university destinations, high-quality educational programs such as the IBDP become a worthy investment to help their children's dreams. International education tuition costs make scholarships an excellent consideration. Stamford American School Hong Kong offers an external scholarship program now open for application. The “Spirit of Stamford” external scholarship enables select students to attend the IBDP or the other diploma pathways offered without the burden of tuition fees. The program is open to students across Hong Kong; no previous IB or international school experience is required. In line with the IBDP, the scholarship program recognizes students who have talents in a variety of domains-the arts, athletics, academics, leadership, and STEM/innovation - which is a core part of the Stamford curriculum. In addition to achievements in these areas, applicants must also demonstrate evidence of the school's core values of integrity, courage, innovation, and compassion. Beyond Financial Benefits Beyond the financial consideration, families of all socioeconomic backgrounds should encourage their children to apply. Scholarships are excellent recognition to add to university applications. "The application and interview process allows students to practice skills that develop university readiness. Students gain confidence by reflecting on their talents and presenting them in the written application and panel interview. When looking back at their past few high school years and achievements, this clarity is critical as they move toward graduation," stated Stamford American HK Secondary Principal Teresa Foard. Why is High School at Stamford Unique? Part of an international school's group, Cognita, the Stamford campus is well-resourced with first-class facilities, extensive course choices, and highly experienced faculty. Unique to Stamford, small cohorts and class sizes deliver highly personalized support from faculty and the university preparation support staff, including the Dean of Academics and University Counselor. Students have the option of three diploma pathways. At a minimum, all graduates receive a Stamford American School diploma recognized by institutions globally. In addition, the opportunity to add the full IBDP or a selection of some IBDP courses, similar to the Advanced Placement Program (AP), benefits students entering universities in the US and Canada from University course credit from participating schools. Earlier entry at Stamford HK in Grade 9 and 10 immerses students in the Cornerstones Program's unique industry-based experiences in partnership with expert professionals to complete four semester-long real-life, relevant projects. Important Dates The “Spirit of Stamford” external scholarship program is open to non-Stanford students across Hong Kong currently enrolled in Grades 9-11 (S3-S5). Registrations close on January 16th, 2023. Applicants must submit a Stamford scholarship and school application form, recent reports, and a teacher reference. Full details can be found online on the scholarship information page. There is no fee to apply. Short-listed candidates will be interviewed, and awards will be announced in March. If you are considering an international curriculum for secondary school for your child or looking for an opportunity to switch schools, join Stamford's scholarship online information session on December 7th at 4 pm or apply directly for the program at: https://www.sais.edu.hk/external-scholarships/