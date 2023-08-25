Experience the true art of binchotan charcoal-grilled yakitori at Tori Yoichi
Hidden in the cool neighbourhood of Kau U Fong, Central, lies Tori Yoichi - a culinary gem that transports you to the heart of Japan. Step into this intimate Japanese restaurant and embark on an authentic yakitori journey crafted by a seasoned Japanese chef with over 30 years of culinary expertise.
Discover the essence of yakitori, masterfully presented
At Tori Yoichi, Master Chef Moriwake Hideki - a culinary virtuoso born and raised in Japan -leads the charge in delivering the epitome of authentic yakitori. Having trained in a renowned culinary school in Osaka and honed his skills at famous yakitori restaurants in Japan, Chef Moriwake showcases his artistry in the glass-enclosed grill room. His commitment to premium Japanese ingredients and culinary precision ensures that each dish is a masterpiece in itself.
Immerse your taste buds in a symphony of flavours
Prepare yourself for an exquisite selection of yakitori delights at Tori Yoichi. Delve into the world of “tori” or chicken skewers, savouring delectable morsels such as chicken hearts, succulent chicken skin, flavourful chicken combs, tender chicken wings, and other tantalising parts totalling around 20. From the exotic chicken “lantern” and delicate chicken oysters to the unique flavours of chicken throat, tail, palm, and knee skin – Tori Yoichi captures the essence of each ingredient with every meticulously grilled bite. The use of traditional high-quality Japanese binchotan charcoal infuses the chicken with an irresistible smokiness while sealing in its succulence - a testament to Chef Moriwake’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.
Made through a carbonisation process at temperatures exceeding 1200 degrees Celsius for over a week, binchotan charcoal burns at temperatures of 300-400 degrees Celsius, locking in the juiciness of the chicken while creating a crispy exterior that rivals traditional charcoal grills. Interestingly, this charcoal also eliminates any unpleasant odours from the chicken and imparts a subtle charcoal fragrance to the grilled meat.
A culinary adventure beyond chicken skewers
While chicken takes centre stage, Tori Yoichi’s menu offers a delightful array of options to cater to every palate. Sink your teeth into beautifully grilled pork, vegetables, beef, and seafood skewers that are bursting with umami. Complement your meal with an offering of appetisers, main dishes, and divine desserts that elevate your dining experience to new heights.
Savour signature dishes that will captivate your senses
Tori Yoichi’s omakase set menu is an absolute must-try for an extraordinary culinary experience. Indulge in a symphony of flavours as you savour specialty grilled chicken skewers like asparagus chicken shoulder and succulent chicken neck. As a delightful surprise in the middle of your meal, Chef Moriwake presents the “one-bite chicken soup” - a clear chicken broth simmered to perfection. For those with an affinity for bold flavours, the Chef’s specially crafted Chicken Curry Rice stands as a signature dish that will leave a lasting impression on your palate.
Elevate your experience with premium sakes
No journey through Tori Yoichi’s tantalising menu would be complete without exploring their extensive selection of premium sakes that pairs marvellously with yakitori chicken and other delectable dishes. This quintessential Japanese rice wine offers a range of flavours, from sweet to dry, making it highly versatile and suitable for various taste preferences. You can order your favourite sake served either chilled or warm to enrich your epicurean feast.
An exclusive haven for intimate gatherings
With only around 16 seats, Tori Yoichi provides an intimate ambience that beckons to those seeking privacy and exclusivity. Unsurprisingly, the restaurant has become a preferred venue for celebrities and stars celebrating birthdays and achievements. Revel in the masterful display of culinary skill as you observe Chef Moriwake’s artistry, all while immersing yourself in the flavours of the grilled delicacies without being engulfed in charcoal scents. Whether it is lunch with colleagues, a dinner for two, a private party or a company gathering, Tori Yoichi offers the ideal setting to savour good food, sip exceptional sake, and create lasting memories.
Indulge in a culinary extravaganza at Tori Yoichi
With a menu that caters to various budgets and dining preferences - ranging from individual skewers priced at $35 to tantalising lunch set menu starting from $280, and the ultimate Chef’s omakase experience priced at $880 for the entire day, or $580 at lunchtime - Tori Yoichi offers an unrivalled culinary adventure. Book your seats now and give your taste buds a gastronomic delight.
Shop C, 174-178 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong (entrance at Kau U Fong)
Open daily: 12 noon to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm
Reservation: whatsapp 5319 2678
https://inline.app/booking/toriyoichi