Experience the true art of binchotan charcoal-grilled yakitori at Tori Yoichi

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Hidden in the cool neighbourhood of Kau U Fong, Central, lies Tori Yoichi - a culinary gem that transports you to the heart of Japan. Step into this intimate Japanese restaurant and embark on an authentic yakitori journey crafted by a seasoned Japanese chef with over 30 years of culinary expertise.

Discover the essence of yakitori, masterfully presented

Master Chef Moriwake Hideki leads the charge in delivering the epitome of authentic yakitori at Tori Yoichi

At Tori Yoichi, Master Chef Moriwake Hideki - a culinary virtuoso born and raised in Japan -leads the charge in delivering the epitome of authentic yakitori. Having trained in a renowned culinary school in Osaka and honed his skills at famous yakitori restaurants in Japan, Chef Moriwake showcases his artistry in the glass-enclosed grill room. His commitment to premium Japanese ingredients and culinary precision ensures that each dish is a masterpiece in itself.

Immerse your taste buds in a symphony of flavours

Prepare yourself for an exquisite selection of yakitori delights at Tori Yoichi. Delve into the world of “tori” or chicken skewers, savouring delectable morsels such as chicken hearts, succulent chicken skin, flavourful chicken combs, tender chicken wings, and other tantalising parts totalling around 20. From the exotic chicken “lantern” and delicate chicken oysters to the unique flavours of chicken throat, tail, palm, and knee skin – Tori Yoichi captures the essence of each ingredient with every meticulously grilled bite. The use of traditional high-quality Japanese binchotan charcoal infuses the chicken with an irresistible smokiness while sealing in its succulence - a testament to Chef Moriwake’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.