The Vocational Training Council helps ease skilled manpower shortage by delivering the pilot launch of the Vocational Professionals Admission Scheme

● The recently announced Vocational Professionals Admission Scheme (VPAS) targets secondary school graduates from Mainland China and around the world.

● Non-local students who complete their studies in the designated full-time Higher Diploma (HD) programmes, offered by the Vocational Training Council (VTC) and in five sectors selected by the Government, are eligible to apply for the scheme.





The VTC has been assigned by the Government to advance VPAS on the Mainland and other countries/areas. The Council will also coordinate with relevant industries and Government Bureaux/Departments to prepare for the pilot launch of the scheme in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 academic years.



Recent developments have paved the way for the introduction of VPAS, says Alaina Shum, Deputy Executive Director of VTC. The Government will raise the admission quotas for non-local students in Government-funded post-secondary institutions from 20 percent to 40 percent starting from the 2024/25 academic year.

Additionally, work has been underway for a mutual recognition system of cross-border sub-degree qualifications. According to the Policy Address, Hong Kong will collaborate with the relevant Mainland authorities to take forward the mutual recognition of sub-degree level qualification, including the Higher Diploma qualification, and try out such arrangements on a pilot basis.

Therefore, an increase is expected in the enrolment of non-local students in Hong Kong’s vocational and professional education and training (VPET) programmes, she says. VTC is one of the city’s largest providers of VPET programmes.



Non-local students who have successfully completed their studies in one of the 27 designated HD programmes offered by the VTC are eligible to apply for VPAS. This scheme allows graduates to apply for a VPAS visa and remain in Hong Kong for 12 months to seek employment, Shum notes.

Under VPAS, if the participants secure employment related to their fields of study, they can apply to extend their stay and work in the city. In their initial four years of employment, VPAS participants are required to work in positions that align with their fields of study, e.g. HD graduate of IT Discipline must work in IT jobs in companies, regardless of whether the companies are in IT industry or otherwise. Once they have resided in Hong Kong for seven years consecutively, which includes academic study, job hunting, and at least four years of full-time employment, the VPAS participants will become eligible to apply for permanent residency in Hong Kong.