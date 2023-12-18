The Vocational Training Council helps ease skilled manpower shortage by delivering the pilot launch of the Vocational Professionals Admission Scheme
● The recently announced Vocational Professionals Admission Scheme (VPAS) targets secondary school graduates from Mainland China and around the world.
● Non-local students who complete their studies in the designated full-time Higher Diploma (HD) programmes, offered by the Vocational Training Council (VTC) and in five sectors selected by the Government, are eligible to apply for the scheme.
The VTC has been assigned by the Government to advance VPAS on the Mainland and other countries/areas. The Council will also coordinate with relevant industries and Government Bureaux/Departments to prepare for the pilot launch of the scheme in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 academic years.
Recent developments have paved the way for the introduction of VPAS, says Alaina Shum, Deputy Executive Director of VTC. The Government will raise the admission quotas for non-local students in Government-funded post-secondary institutions from 20 percent to 40 percent starting from the 2024/25 academic year.Additionally, work has been underway for a mutual recognition system of cross-border sub-degree qualifications. According to the Policy Address, Hong Kong will collaborate with the relevant Mainland authorities to take forward the mutual recognition of sub-degree level qualification, including the Higher Diploma qualification, and try out such arrangements on a pilot basis.
Therefore, an increase is expected in the enrolment of non-local students in Hong Kong’s vocational and professional education and training (VPET) programmes, she says. VTC is one of the city’s largest providers of VPET programmes.
Non-local students who have successfully completed their studies in one of the 27 designated HD programmes offered by the VTC are eligible to apply for VPAS. This scheme allows graduates to apply for a VPAS visa and remain in Hong Kong for 12 months to seek employment, Shum notes.
Under VPAS, if the participants secure employment related to their fields of study, they can apply to extend their stay and work in the city. In their initial four years of employment, VPAS participants are required to work in positions that align with their fields of study, e.g. HD graduate of IT Discipline must work in IT jobs in companies, regardless of whether the companies are in IT industry or otherwise. Once they have resided in Hong Kong for seven years consecutively, which includes academic study, job hunting, and at least four years of full-time employment, the VPAS participants will become eligible to apply for permanent residency in Hong Kong.
The Government has chosen 27 HD programmes by VTC, based on some key criteria. For instance, the selected programmes are related to sectors that are crucial for the city’s sustainable development and are currently experiencing a severe manpower shortage. This shortage can only be addressed through VPET or licensed through VPET.
The 27 VPAS HD programmes span five sectors: aviation, transport and logistics; maritime; innovation and technology; electrical and mechanical services; and building, civil engineering and built environment.Targets of VPAS
To offer enriching academic and internship opportunities to non-local students, and to foster their adaptability, VTC has established multiple task forces. These groups are tasked with devising comprehensive strategies concerning teaching resources and support services for both students and Disciplines, according to Shum.
Applicants for VPAS must hold senior secondary qualifications, or their equivalent, from their home countries or areas. They must also achieve the necessary results in examinations that meet the entrance requirements for VTC’s HD programmes.
Using Mainland China’s secondary school graduates as an example, the recognised examination results include those from the Gaokao (National College Entrance Examination) of Mainland China and the Academic Proficiency Examination (APE) of designated Province(s). “The latter is akin to a secondary school graduation exam,” she says. “We accept it to align with the requirements for students entering the VPET track on the Mainland.” The Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications has recently approved the acceptance of APE of Guangdong Province for admission to VTC HD programmes.
“Depending on availability, VTC can offer accommodation at our dormitories, including the one in Tsing Yi,” she says. “In addition, we will provide training for our teaching faculty and support services for students who require assistance.”
English proficiency is a prerequisite for all HD programmes, given that English is the medium of instruction. To further support non-local students in their English language development, VTC is launching an English Enhancement Programme, Shum says. This programme is specifically designed to bolster presentation skills, facilitate workplace discussions, and expand workplace-related vocabulary. Its goal is to provide non-local students with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in a professional setting.
Leveraging its robust industry networks, VTC is committed to assisting non-local students in securing employment. This is achieved through the arrangement of industry attachments, the hosting of regular recruitment talks, and the provision of a job matching service. “VTC’s experience in administering similar schemes, such as the apprenticeship scheme for local students, positions it well for this task,” says Shum.
The VTC HD programmes, with their applied skills focus and optimal balance of theory and practice, are appealing to VPAS participants, Shum believes. She highlights the opportunities these programmes provide for work-integrated learning, internships, and project-based learning, which enable students to gain practical experience and build networks. In addition, students can earn globally recognised qualifications.
“VTC’s educational journey mirrors Hong Kong’s role as a super connector,” Shum adds. “We maintain robust ties with institutions on the Mainland and overseas. VTC offers students the chance to participate in exchange programmes both abroad and on the Mainland. We select exceptional students to engage in Mainland/international events and cross-cultural learning, fostering a global perspective.”
VTC’s support for industries
As one of Hong Kong’s key VPET providers, VTC is fully committed to supporting the Government in administering VPAS. The VTC’s responsibilities include collaborating with various Government Bureaux/Departments to implement the scheme, conducting initial vetting, and monitoring the employment situations of VPAS participants.
To establish a presence on the Mainland, VTC has established its operation centre, Vocational Professional Education Services (Shenzhen) Co Ltd, in Shenzhen. This centre will support the Council to promote VPAS on the Mainland, commencing in December 2023. “VTC will utilise various channels for promotion, including a range of social media platforms, and will also participate in educational expos,” Shum adds.
The industry’s support for VTC’s work in VPAS has been overwhelmingly positive. “We sought the opinions of our 25 Training Boards, which comprise a total of 400 members, on the proposal to allow non-local HD students to remain and work in Hong Kong after graduation. The support we received was nearly unanimous,” Shum says. “The Training Boards are made up of representatives from large commercial chambers, professional bodies, and leading enterprises. We will continue to consult them to seek their valuable advice.”
Shum says that several major corporations, including Airport Authority Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific, Hactl, PCCW, Cisco and AECOM, have reached out to VTC with the intention of providing support for the implementation of VPAS. “We are currently in talks with our main corporate partners about internships and scholarships for non-local students enrolled in VPAS,” says Shum.