China has a flourishing hi-tech sector, a fast-growing middle class and the world’s largest unbanked population of more than 225 million people, making it well placed to drive fintech adoption and innovation. China has a flourishing hi-tech sector, a fast-growing middle class and the world’s largest unbanked population of more than 225 million people, making it well placed to drive fintech adoption and innovation.
China has a flourishing hi-tech sector, a fast-growing middle class and the world’s largest unbanked population of more than 225 million people, making it well placed to drive fintech adoption and innovation.
Tech /  Innovation

6 fintech trends that will redefine the future of finance

  • Technology expected to play pivotal role in helping 1.7 billion people around the world who still have no access to financial services
  • November’s fully virtual HonAdenag Kong FinTech Week will feature expert speakers, who will share their views on Fourth Industrial Revolution

Topic |   Fintech Fast Track
Brian YeungReggie Ho
Brian Yeung and Reggie Ho

Updated: 10:25am, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has a flourishing hi-tech sector, a fast-growing middle class and the world’s largest unbanked population of more than 225 million people, making it well placed to drive fintech adoption and innovation. China has a flourishing hi-tech sector, a fast-growing middle class and the world’s largest unbanked population of more than 225 million people, making it well placed to drive fintech adoption and innovation.
China has a flourishing hi-tech sector, a fast-growing middle class and the world’s largest unbanked population of more than 225 million people, making it well placed to drive fintech adoption and innovation.
READ FULL ARTICLE