The virtual conference centre in Baidu’s metaverse app XiRang can simultaneously accommodate 100,000 people for meetings and other interactions. Photo: Baidu
Chinese tech company Baidu says artificial intelligence is entering a ‘golden age’ on the mainland
- Company tells its annual developers’ conference, Baidu Create, that a growing pool of talent is contributing to China’s AI capability
- It says AI innovations on the mainland could advance developments in sectors including transportation, health care and even space exploration
Paid Post:
Baidu
