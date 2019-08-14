KONE’s 24/7 Connected Services is an IoT-based remote monitoring and diagnostics service that operates around the clock, improving the operational reliability of elevators and equipment, and making it even safer to use. Photo: KONE
Rising on the top: elevator industry leader KONE uses IBM Cloud platform to build IoT-based maintenance services
- KONE and IBM partnership brings safety, transparency and intelligence to services for elevators and escalators
- Power of data and analytics ensures a range of information is known about all connected elevators in real time
Topic | Up in the cloud
Paid post:
IBM
KONE’s 24/7 Connected Services is an IoT-based remote monitoring and diagnostics service that operates around the clock, improving the operational reliability of elevators and equipment, and making it even safer to use. Photo: KONE