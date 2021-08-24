(From left) Trevor Ng, managing director of Pat Chun International Limited; Aldous Mak, chief financial officer of HKSTP; Christina Ong, head of business banking, commercial banking, Hong Kong, at HSBC; and Christopher Tse, CEO of Musical Electronics Limited, welcome the manufacturing innovations developed during the first cohort of the Sprinter 2 programme.
HKSTP and HSBC’s Sprinter 2 programme guides traditional manufacturers into a world of innovation
- The jointly organised accelerator connects mid-cap corporates and SMEs in Hong Kong with global tech start-ups to boost digital transformation
- Pat Chun International and Musical Electronics are among the participants exploring innovative solutions tailored to enhance their specific production processes
Paid Post:
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Topic | Digitalised Industry
