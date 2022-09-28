The 2022 edition of the StartmeupHK Festival presented a six-day schedule of events such as the 1.5°C Summit, at which curated talks and expert panel discussions addressed the role that technology can play in combating climate change.
StartmeupHK Festival showcases Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area’s thriving start-up scene – and its potential in the metaverse
- The annual conference, presented by InvestHK to showcase the city’s innovation ecosystem, drew business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors
- Range of events across a six-day schedule covered tech trends and developments in the metaverse, healthcare, real estate and sustainability
