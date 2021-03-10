Rapidly evolving advances in video-conferencing technology – including the use of virtual reality – are helping to improve the impact of online business meetings. Photo: Shutterstock
How hi-tech connections will help business and staff benefit from new normal’s flexible office-home approach to work
- Surveys show hybrid workplace led productivity to nearly double, while 80 per cent of Asian workers feel good work-life balance boosts health and well-being
- Use of virtual reality, new apps and other audio-visual technologies can enhance video-conferencing to help employees working remotely stay ‘connected’
Paid Post:
EPOS
Topic | The Future of Work
Rapidly evolving advances in video-conferencing technology – including the use of virtual reality – are helping to improve the impact of online business meetings. Photo: Shutterstock