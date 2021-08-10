The incubation programmes of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation have led to the success of 850 incubation graduates – with more than 80 per cent still in business. Photo: Shutterstock The incubation programmes of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation have led to the success of 850 incubation graduates – with more than 80 per cent still in business. Photo: Shutterstock
The incubation programmes of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation have led to the success of 850 incubation graduates – with more than 80 per cent still in business. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech

How Hong Kong’s incubation support helps innovative young entrepreneurs develop successful start-ups

  • Dr Choi Pui-wah’s company, WomenX Biotech, uses HKSTP’s expertise to develop her idea for blood test that detects cervical cancer
  • Ivy Tse, co-founder of FreightAmigo, says programme enhances business expertise and introduces enrolled companies to investors

Topic |   From Ideas to Impact
Rhea Mogul
Rhea Mogul

Updated: 1:21pm, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The incubation programmes of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation have led to the success of 850 incubation graduates – with more than 80 per cent still in business. Photo: Shutterstock The incubation programmes of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation have led to the success of 850 incubation graduates – with more than 80 per cent still in business. Photo: Shutterstock
The incubation programmes of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation have led to the success of 850 incubation graduates – with more than 80 per cent still in business. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE