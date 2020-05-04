The poor audio quality of conference calls has become a greater issue during the Covid-19 pandemic, with millions of office workers using them while nations are in lockdown. Photo: Getty Images
More than ever, ‘Sorry, I can’t hear you’ has become the most heard line in offices worldwide
- Danish audio solutions provider, EPOS, says poor audio costs some firms US$70,000 a year in likely income
- Use of teleconferencing will increase after coronavirus pandemic as businesses look to make savings through flexible working solutions
Topic | Make your voice heard
Paid Post:
EPOS
The poor audio quality of conference calls has become a greater issue during the Covid-19 pandemic, with millions of office workers using them while nations are in lockdown. Photo: Getty Images