Making the transition from a traditional business to a modern e-commerce outfit was a complex process for Stanley Black & Decker. Photo: Stanley Black & Decker
Traditional bricks-and-mortar toolmaker turns to digital commerce platform Vtex to help it on its digitalisation journey
- 179-year-old Stanley Black & Decker becomes a model e-commerce company
- Global digital enterprise Vtex helps the company transform its e-commerce offering to stay ahead of the game
Vtex
