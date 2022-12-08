Winners of the AsiaStar 10x10 initiative were announced in November at the Apsara Conference. Photo: Alibaba Group
Southeast Asia’s start-up talents
Tech

Alibaba Cloud announces the winners of the AsiaStar 10x10 start-up initiative, recognising those at the frontier of I&T

  • The event is part of the tech giant’s Project AsiaForward campaign, committed to investing US$1 billion in Southeast Asia’s digital start-ups
  • This year’s winners have been rewarded for their developments in areas including infrastructure planning, virtual reality and food security

Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 4:27pm, 8 Dec, 2022

