Sales of pre-owned Hong Kong apartments surged to an eight-year high of HK$40.3 billion in April. Photo: AFP
Sales of pre-owned homes in Hong Kong surge to eight-year high as panicked buyers rush to beat rising prices
- Rise fuelled by flurry of activity in established housing estates where flats sold for record prices
- ‘Buyers are afraid that if they don’t buy now, they will miss the boat once prices rise further,’ said Sammy Po of Midland Realty
Topic | Hong Kong property
