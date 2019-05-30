Channels

The Bantian subdistrict of Shenzhen is popular with Huawei employees because of its proximity to the company’s headquarters. Photo: Handout
Property

Trump’s Huawei ban cools property deals in Shenzhen’s Bantian area popular with telecom firm’s employees

  • Home sales in Bantian have fallen by a third this month compared to April, shows data from China Real Estate Information Corp
  • Homes in Bantian are priced 6 per cent higher than the Shenzhen average because of its proximity to many top tech firms
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 30 May, 2019

The Bantian subdistrict of Shenzhen is popular with Huawei employees because of its proximity to the company's headquarters. Photo: Handout
Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei dismisses Donald Trump’s suggestion tech giant could play role in China trade deal

  • Company’s founder tells interviewer that ‘even if the US wants to buy our products I may not sell to them’
Topic |   US-China tech war
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 4:29pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 6:48am, 28 May, 2019

Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
