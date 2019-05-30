The Bantian subdistrict of Shenzhen is popular with Huawei employees because of its proximity to the company’s headquarters. Photo: Handout
Trump’s Huawei ban cools property deals in Shenzhen’s Bantian area popular with telecom firm’s employees
- Home sales in Bantian have fallen by a third this month compared to April, shows data from China Real Estate Information Corp
- Homes in Bantian are priced 6 per cent higher than the Shenzhen average because of its proximity to many top tech firms
