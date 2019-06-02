Kasai Group's Golden Bay Resort on the coast of Dapeng in Shenzhen plans to open its doors to the public in the summer of 2020. Photo: SCMP Handout
Disney veteran plans to turn a profit at Shenzhen’s new theme park in first year
- Former Disney executive says Kaisa’s Golden Bay Resort will be turning a profit in its debut year, when operations begin from the summer of 2020
