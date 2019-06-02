Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kasai Group's Golden Bay Resort on the coast of Dapeng in Shenzhen plans to open its doors to the public in the summer of 2020. Photo: SCMP Handout
Property

Disney veteran plans to turn a profit at Shenzhen’s new theme park in first year

  • Former Disney executive says Kaisa’s Golden Bay Resort will be turning a profit in its debut year, when operations begin from the summer of 2020
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 10:00am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kasai Group's Golden Bay Resort on the coast of Dapeng in Shenzhen plans to open its doors to the public in the summer of 2020. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.