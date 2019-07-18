The prices of second-hand homes in Hong Kong increased by 8.7 per cent in the first half this year, according to Ricacorp Properties. Photo: Nora Tam
Prices of second-hand homes in Hong Kong declined in June amid extradition bill protests, Ricacorp says
- The average price fell from HK$15,593 per square foot in May to HK$15,555 per square foot in June
- Home seekers should be prepared for higher prices by the end of this year, brokerage says
