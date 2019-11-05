The Hong Kong property market has been hurt by more than five months of anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong home purchases buoyed by mortgage cap relaxation, jump 16 per cent in October
- About 4,000 homes changed hands in October, Land Registry says
- Transactions for all building types rose 24.1 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
Aerial drone view of Whampoa Garden residential blocks. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong home sales surge to six-month high as banks seen facing longer time to approve mortgage financing
- Sales of lived-in homes rose more than threefold over the weekend in reaction to easier mortgage financing limits
- Brokers expect a rush in financing applications, slower approval process as banks caught off guard
