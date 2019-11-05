Channels

The Hong Kong property market has been hurt by more than five months of anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa
Property

Hong Kong home purchases buoyed by mortgage cap relaxation, jump 16 per cent in October

  • About 4,000 homes changed hands in October, Land Registry says
  • Transactions for all building types rose 24.1 per cent
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 8:55am, 5 Nov, 2019

The Hong Kong property market has been hurt by more than five months of anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa
Aerial drone view of Whampoa Garden residential blocks. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Hong Kong home sales surge to six-month high as banks seen facing longer time to approve mortgage financing

  • Sales of lived-in homes rose more than threefold over the weekend in reaction to easier mortgage financing limits
  • Brokers expect a rush in financing applications, slower approval process as banks caught off guard
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 12:00am, 22 Oct, 2019

Aerial drone view of Whampoa Garden residential blocks. Photo: Roy Issa
