Wuhan has emerged as the top destination for land acquisitions by Chinese developers this year. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese developers’ spending binge on land acquisitions unabated as it triples to US$228 billion from five years ago
- China’s top 20 developers invested 1.5 trillion yuan between January and September on growing their land bank, up from 500 billion yuan in 2015, report shows
- Most of the land this year was acquired in Wuhan, Changsha, Suzhou, Xian and Chongqing, known as ‘new first tier’ cities
Topic | China property
