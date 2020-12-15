Flexibility is an asset for landlords and tenants given Hong Kong’s uncertain political future, says Foerni’s Wetzer. Photo: Handout Flexibility is an asset for landlords and tenants given Hong Kong’s uncertain political future, says Foerni’s Wetzer. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property agents turn to rental furniture to stand out from the crowd

  • Foerni, a new online furniture subscription platform, started offering its services to landlords in response to growing interest after the Covid-19 outbreak
  • Along with saving on upfront costs, renting furniture allows landlords to bring in higher-quality pieces that can be deal makers

Ethan Paul
Updated: 8:28am, 15 Dec, 2020

Flexibility is an asset for landlords and tenants given Hong Kong’s uncertain political future, says Foerni’s Wetzer. Photo: Handout Flexibility is an asset for landlords and tenants given Hong Kong’s uncertain political future, says Foerni’s Wetzer. Photo: Handout
