Residential sales listings at an estate agent in Loughborough on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg. Residential sales listings at an estate agent in Loughborough on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Residential sales listings at an estate agent in Loughborough on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Property

Royal Docks’ home prices may outpace London, rest of the UK, offering BN(O) emigrants option for investments and growth

  • Home prices in the Royal Docks, one of London’s regeneration areas, may jump by 30 per cent over the next five years through 2026, JLL said
  • That growth rate outperforms London’s 25 per cent estimated growth and the UK’s 20.5 per cent increase, JLL said

Topic |   International Property
Mia CastagnoneCheryl Arcibal
Mia Castagnone and Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 12:00pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residential sales listings at an estate agent in Loughborough on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg. Residential sales listings at an estate agent in Loughborough on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Residential sales listings at an estate agent in Loughborough on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
READ FULL ARTICLE