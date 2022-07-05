A man carrying a watermelon walks along a path in Beijing on June 21, 2022. Photo: AFP
Tasty discounts: China property firms accept watermelon, garlic, peaches as partial payment for new homes amid housing slump
- Restricted from cutting prices in a slumping market, creative developers have started accepting bulk produce to offset part of the price of a new home
- In one case a developer offered US$14,921 off a home price in exchange for 5,000kg of watermelons – at least five times the market rate
