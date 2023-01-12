A general view of Shenzhen, one of 11 Pearl River Delta cities in what China has designated as the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Greater Bay Area home sales to jump up to 25 per cent in 2023, with Hongkongers finishing on-hold buys, forecast says
- New-home transactions in the 11-city megalopolis will hit 500,000 in 2023, returning nearly to pre-pandemic levels, Cushman & Wakefield says
- On the commercial side, the GBA accounted for 29 per cent of China’s real estate investment in 2022 – the highest level since 2018, the firm reports
A general view of Shenzhen, one of 11 Pearl River Delta cities in what China has designated as the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan