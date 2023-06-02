The Capitol Centre in Causeway Bay sits at the corner of Jardine’s Bazaar and Jardine’s Crescent. Photo: Handout
Chanel rents space vacated by Victoria’s Secret, Forever 21 in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay in boost to shopping district

  • Local media reports say French luxury fashion house Chanel will pay more than HK$3 million (US$382,810) per month for the about 19,000 sq ft space
  • Chanel’s lease will ‘definitely boost the market, especially Causeway Bay’, Bridgeway Prime Shop Fund Management CEO says

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:49pm, 2 Jun, 2023

