The Capitol Centre in Causeway Bay sits at the corner of Jardine’s Bazaar and Jardine’s Crescent. Photo: Handout
Chanel rents space vacated by Victoria’s Secret, Forever 21 in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay in boost to shopping district
- Local media reports say French luxury fashion house Chanel will pay more than HK$3 million (US$382,810) per month for the about 19,000 sq ft space
- Chanel’s lease will ‘definitely boost the market, especially Causeway Bay’, Bridgeway Prime Shop Fund Management CEO says
The Capitol Centre in Causeway Bay sits at the corner of Jardine’s Bazaar and Jardine’s Crescent. Photo: Handout