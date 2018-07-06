A tiny studio flat in Hong Kong’s North Point district has gone on sale for more than HK$10 million (US$1.27 million), thought to be a record for the area, as developer Sun Hung Kai Properties appeared to shrug off new cooling measures introduced by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

The 286 square-foot apartment, on the site of a former public housing estate, was put on the market by SHKP as it released its new luxury project, Victoria Harbour. The asking price for the 3rd floor unit of Tower 5A is HK$10.25 million, or HK$35,840 per square foot – and that’s after factoring in a discount of as much as 19 per cent.

“I think it will be a record for a studio flat in North Point,” said Sammy Po, chief executive at Midland Realty’s residential department.

SHKP won the waterfront site, formerly occupied by North Point Estates, in 2012 for HK$6.91 billion, or HK$9,347 per square foot.

SHKP, the city’s largest holder of unsold flats with about 1,000 units on hand, released the price list for the first batch of 71 homes, worth HK$1.2 billion, at Victoria Harbour on Friday.

So far just 23 large units at Victoria Harbour have been sold since the project was launched, close to completion, in November. All of them were sold through tender, one or two at a time, achieving selling prices as high as HK$60,000 per square foot.

But the developer has changed its strategy, releasing 71 flats – 20 per cent of the total – for sale to the public after the government’s new housing regulations took effect.

Hong Kong developers rush to sell flats on concerns new government measures could cool demand

Lam unveiled a series of measures including a tax on newly-built vacant units and making developers sell at least 20 per cent of units at the launch of any project with newly approved pre-sale consent.

This came after Financial Secretary Paul Chan expressed concern in late February on developers’ practice to put homes on tender instead of price lists, citing a “recent” residential project with “about 300 units” as an example.

Other proposals included reallocating nine sites earmarked for private housing to build 10,600 public flats and inviting the Urban Renewal Authority to build starter homes at Ma Tau Wai.

Despite SHKP’s new price list covering 71 relatively small homes, the developer insisted on only putting more expensive homes up for tender.

“Large units will still be available on tender only,” said Andy Chan, general manager of sales and marketing at Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency.

Prices for the first batch of 71 units were offered at HK$10.25 million to HK$21.87 million, or HK$32,975 to HK$41,771 per square foot.