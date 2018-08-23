Property shares in Hong Kong slid to one-month lows on Thursday morning as fresh strong economic data out of the US added to fears of an interest hike next month that would weigh on home prices.

The weak trading sentiment for the property sector follows recent reports by three investment banks predicting a drop in home prices in the world’s least affordable home market. Prices have risen for 27 straight months, but CLSA predicts they will drop 15 per cent over the next 12 months.

Three makes a trend, as CLSA becomes third bank to forecast Hong Kong’s home prices to drop

Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong’s biggest developer in terms of market value, fell to its lowest levels since mid-July, to HK$116.2 at 10.15am. It was last trading down nearly 1.3 per cent at HK$116.60.

CK Asset Holdings, chaired by Victor Li Tzar-kuoi and the city’s second biggest developer by market value, fell 1.97 per cent to HK$54.7, at noon, though it clawed back some of its losses and was last trading down 1.61 per cent at HK$54.90.

Henderson Land Development, which announces its interim results today, reached a one-month low at HK$40.8 at 11.34am, those it also regained a bit to HK$41.05 in early after trading.

New World Development, chaired by tycoon Henry Cheng Kar-shun, dipped by 1.15 per cent to H$10.36, reaching a one-month low of HK$10.32 at 10.14am.

Also, in early trading, Hang Lung Properties dropped by 1.14 per cent to HK$15.58 while Country Garden fell to HK$12.04, down 1.63 per cent.

The slump came after the US Federal Reserve released minutes over night from its last meeting signalling broad support for another increase in its key benchmark rate next month amid continued strong growth in the US economy, despite concerns about fallout from the US-China trade war.

Hongkongers will feel the squeeze as mortgage rates gain momentum

“Many participants suggested that if incoming data continued to support their current economic outlook, it would likely soon be appropriate to take another step in removing policy accommodation,” according to the minutes.

Analysts said the minutes prompted the slide in developers’ shares by increasing pressure on Hong Kong’s banks to raise the prime rate, which has not risen for 12 years.

“The minutes made Hong Kong’s market [players] more worried about a rise in the prime rate [next month],” said Lung Siu-fung, analyst at China Merchants Securities International. “The US has increased its interest rate for several times. When it increases again next month, [local banks] must increase [the prime rate].”

Mortgages in Hong Kong are either linked to hibor, the Hong Kong interbank offering rate, or prime rate. The rise in either of them increases mortgage payments of anyone with a mortgage.

“When [the] interest rate rises, [market players] will reduce developer share holding,” said Lung. “The increase in best lending rate is more adverse to homebuyers than just increasing mortgage rates of new mortgage plans because it increases mortgage burden on all mortgage takers who took a relevant plan.”

Lung said the minutes will dampen the home buying sentiment of people stretched to purchase one home.

Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s benchmark index, was last trading down by 0.70 per cent.