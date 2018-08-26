Hong Kong’s biggest developer lowered its prices as it put a batch of new flats on sale in Kowloon on Sunday, the latest sign the tide may be turning in the world’s most expensive property market.

Sun Hung Kai Properties also offered favourable financing terms for the tranche of 364 apartments in its Cullinan West II project at Nam Cheong MTR station, the largest weekend sale of new homes since three major investment banks predicted property prices would fall by the end of the year.

The price and mortgage incentives appeared to be working. About 280, or 77 per cent, of the units had been snapped up by 4pm, according to market sources.

Louis Chan, Asia-Pacific vice-chairman and chief executive for residential sales at Centaline Property Agency, expected at least 90 per cent of the homes to have been sold by the end of the day.

One buyer paid HK$156 million (US$19.9 million) for six units, the biggest deal as of 4pm on Sunday.

“This buyer bought five units for the family’s use and a one-bedroom flat for leasing,” said Louis Chan, Asia-Pacific vice-chairman and chief executive for residential sales at Centaline.

Another had bought three large units, from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, for HK$120 million, according to Sammy Po, chief executive at Midland Realty’s residential department.

The sale comes four days after CLSA joined Citibank and UBS in predicting a sharp downturn in Hong Kong’s famously unaffordable housing market. CLSA warned home prices would drop 15 per cent over the next 12 months as the market faces its worst combination of headwinds in 15 years – rising interest rates, a slowing economy and a depreciating Chinese currency.

SHKP offered the flats at an average price of HK$23,893 per square foot after discounts of up to 20 per cent, about 10 per cent lower than a previous batch that went on sale in December.

The developer was offering first-time mortgages of up to 80 per cent of the flat’s value, much higher than the standard mortgage ceiling of 60 per cent of a property valued below HK$10 million, and 50 per cent for those above HK$10 million.

The flats on offer had areas ranging from 269 to 1,500 square feet, and prices starting from HK$$6.28 million.

More than 4,800 prospective buyers signed up for the 364 units at Cullinan West II, an average of 13 bids for each available new flat.

It was the second time Sun Hung Kai has cut prices recently. At the end of July, it put 108 units at its Park Yoho Milano development in the northern Yuen Long district on the market at an average price that was 10 per cent lower than those of lived-in homes nearby.

As well as economic factors, house prices have started to feel the pressure of cooling measures unveiled last month by Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, including a tax on newly built homes that remain empty.

One buyer on Sunday, who gave his surname as Tai, said he had bought two flats for HK$80 million.

“I bought because the property is in a good location and being offered at attractive prices,” he said.