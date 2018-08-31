Hong Kong secondary-market home prices rose for a 28th consecutive month in July, but at the slowest rate since last September, according to data from the Rating and Valuation Department on Friday.

The price index for July rose 0.82 per cent, or 3.2 points, to 393.5, much less than the price gains of 1.853 per cent in June and 1.645 per cent in May. It is the slowest growth since last September’s 0.324 per cent.

Home prices surged 9.8 per cent over the first seven months of the year, according to data from the department.

The rental index edged up 0.259 per cent, or 0.5 points, to 193.9, much less than the 0.887 per cent rise in June.

Market observers said they were not surprised by the slower growth in the world’s least affordable housing market.

“Perhaps the possibility of future interest rate rises or the threat of a trade war between the US and

China could potentially result in some weakness to the local economy,” said Simon Smith, head of research at Savills.

Smith said the factor that could lead to the end of the home price growth may be “real interest rate moving into positive territory”, but he “would become more convinced prices would fall if I saw a correction in the stock market or if I saw a worsening of the trade dispute between the US and China”.

Midland Realty predicted a 5 per cent drop of used home prices at major private housing estates, such as Taikoo Shing and Kingswood Villas, in the current quarter ended September this week.

Market sentiment has become less active already as only 20 transactions were recorded at 35 major private housing estates last week, marking a low in two and a half years, according to Midland.

This came after three investment banks, namely Citibank, UBS and CLSA, all predicted citywide home price drops of as much as 15 per cent in 12 months recently.